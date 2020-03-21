COVID-19 forces fitness instructors to start teaching online

article

The coronavirus is affecting people in every walk of life, even those who spend most of their time trying to get healthier.

Patrick and Shapprell Dallas are personal trainers with a long history of helping people in Central Florida get and stay in shape.

Business for the couple was going well for more than three decades, but then came COVID-19.

Now with "social distancing", the couple has been forced to ditch face-to-face training and make the move to online.

Patrick and Sapprell are preparing to hold live classes on the web to make themselves accessible to all their clients.

The benefit Patrick said, “They can do the same thing that we are doing in the gym, in the comfort of [their own] home.”

For more information on the online classes, go to www.topbodiesfitness.com.