10-year anniversary of tornado ‘super outbreak,' survivors now helping others

On April 27, 2011, more than 216 tornadoes ravaged the southeast.

That tornado super outbreak, over a four-day period, ended up producing over 360 tornadoes, causing damage across 15 states and killing 348 people.

In northern Georgia, Kevin and Sarabeth Harrison's home was devastated by one of the tornadoes. They lost their garage, fence, and some of the homes near them were no longer standing.

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Jayme King spoke to them about the terrifying day.

"At first you hear all the debris hitting and you know it is coming. And then it just gets louder and louder and louder and even more debris is hitting. Then, your ears start popping," Sarabeth explained.

Thankfully, the Harrison's emerged without a scratch. They exited the home when it was safe outside with their two children, Sophie and Mason. During the tornadoes, they were huddled in a homemade bunker that Kevin had built with his dad out of concrete.

Now, the family works with FLASH -- Federal Alliance for Safe Homes -- to help others stay protected from tornadoes.

Leslie Chapman Henderson, President and CEO of FLASH, told FOX 35 that "what we want people to know is that you don't just have to depend on luck. They can survive an EF-4 or EF-5, like what struck ten years ago, just by planning ahead of time."

They urge everyone to make a plan, have an escape, and have your own safe place. To learn more about FLASH, visit their website.

