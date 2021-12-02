Couple reunited after 600 days apart due to coronavirus travel restrictions

Red roses in hand, heart beating out of his chest, a husband was waiting to embrace his wife after 600 days apart.

The couple held each other for the first time on Wednesday, in what felt like forever.

"I was afraid she wasn’t going to recognize me," said Carl Free.

Carl and Mirna Free have been married for 21 years. Coronavirus kept his wife stuck over 3,000 miles away in Brazil while visiting her mother. A short trip soon turned into a nightmare.

"It was a mess. I couldn’t help her. I couldn’t do stuff for her," he explained. "I was trying, I just missed her so much. I like to take care of my wife and my family, you know," said Carl.

But now that international travel got the green light, Mirna was able to get on the first flight to Orlando to see her husband.

Wednesday’s flight reunited dozens of family members for the first time in over 19 months.