Country Thunder Florida 2024: Lineup announced, including Jon Pardi, Bailey Zimmerman & more
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Country Thunder is back, Florida!
The country music festival held in Kissimmee every year announced its star-studded lineup this week for the October event. Here's a look:
Friday, October 18
- Bailey Zimmerman (headliner)
- Nate Smith
- Priscilla Block
- Restless Road
- Emily Ann Roberts
- Calder Allen
FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Bailey Zimmerman performs onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Saturday, October 19
- Jon Pardi (headliner)
- Russell Dickerson
- ERNEST
- Dallas Smith
- Clayton Mullen
- Annie Bosko
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Jon Pardi performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2023 Stagecoach Festival on April 28, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
Sunday, October 20
- Headliner TBA
- Mitchell Tenpenny
- Niko Moon
- Alana Springsteen
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 13: Mitchell Tenpenny performs onstage during the 2023 iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One at Moody Center on May 13, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Country Thunder Florida tickets
Tickets for Country Thunder Florida are on sale now. Here's a look at pricing:
- Weekend general admission: $225 + fees
- Gold Circle standing room: $350 + fees
- Platinum experience: $625 + fees
- Reserved seating: $350 + fees
Click here for more details.