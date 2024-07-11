Costco recalls 'mismarked' salad possibly sold in Orlando area

Stream FOX 35:

Costco has issued a recall notice for a mismarked salad product that may have been sold at a warehouse in the Orlando area.

The wholesaler announced the recall on July 3 for the Grain + Celery Salad on July 3.

The product was "inadvertently marked" as Ancient Grain + Vegetable Salad, and these mismarked units may contain undeclared soy and almonds, according to Costco.

Costco's Winter Park location on University Boulevard was named as one of three Florida stores where the recalled product might have been sold. The other two stores are located in Pembroke Pines and Davie.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Soy or Almonds run the risk of severe life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product," Costco said in a news release.

Anyone seeking information about the recall can contact Costco at 800-774-2678.

