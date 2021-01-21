Costco may bring churros back to food court, in-store sign indicates

article

This food court just got a lot sweeter.

Costco is bringing back its beloved churros after they were taken off the menu last year, if recent signs promoting the item are any indication.

Food fans spotted a "Coming Soon" sign promoting the cinnamon sugar-coated sweets (priced at $1.49) at a California-based Costco in Huntington Beach's Bella Terra shopping center, according to the Instagram account @CostcoBuys. Another fan who commented claimed to have spotted the same announcement at an Irvine location.

"OMG BEST NEWS OF THE DAY," one commenter wrote.

MORE NEWS: Biden to sign 10 pandemic-related executive orders on Thursday

"My kids will be so happy," added another.

Advertisement

It's unclear when, or if, customers can expect a national rollout. A representative for Costco did not immediately respond to a request for further information.

Despite the excitement, many fans lamented the new pricing of the churro, which previously cost $1.

"But why are they not $1 tho[?]" wrote one Instagram user, echoing several others' concerns.

TRENDING: Powerball jackpot winning ticket worth $731.1 Million sold in Maryland

In any case, Costco’s food court has garnered a cult-like fan following of consumers who relish the cheap eats. When the chain’s chicken bake — a long calzone of sorts, stuffed with chicken, three kinds of cheese, bacon, and Caesar salad dressing — returned to menus in September, fans flocked to food courts. Other hot items include its barbecue brisket sandwich, it’s turkey provolone sandwich and, on a somewhat lighter note, the acai bowl.

In some areas, however, it may be more of a challenge for foodies to get access to Costco's food court, as the wholesale club seemed to be getting more exclusive over the last year: In Feb. 2020, Costco was considering requiring a membership (which starts at $60 per year) in order to dine on food court menu items like its churros, pizza, hot dogs and other items.

Get updates on this story from FOXNews.com.