Coronavirus testing extended at Osceola Heritage Park

article

The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County (FDOH-Osceola) is extending community COVID-19 testing at Osceola Heritage Park.

The site is located at 1875 Silver Spur Lane in Kissimmee.

Testing will be offered Saturday, July 18 and Sunday, July 19 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will continue Monday, July 20 through Wednesday, July 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Appointments are NOT required at these drive-thru events.

“The demand for testing has been unprecedented over the past two weeks. We have scaled up our testing efforts to increase access for our community” said Vianca McCluskey,

Visit www.osceola.org/covid19testing for a list of testing locations and events in Osceola County.