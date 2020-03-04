Coronavirus: Questions from FOX 35 viewers answered by medical experts

article
Thank you to our FOX 35 viewers for all the great questions we received on the coronavirus. Scroll down to view segments in which our expert panel addresses your concerns
Dr. Oz answers your coronavirus questions
Dr. Oz joined FOX 35 to answer viewers questions about the coronavirus.
Your coronavirus questions answered
FOX 35 invited a team of medical experts in studio to take questions live during Good Day Orlando regarding the coronavirus.
Coronavirus: Are supplements effective? Are packages from overseas contaminated?
A medical team answers questions about the coronavirus during FOX 35 News at 5 p.m. In this segment, we answer questions about the effectiveness of health supplements in fighting the virus and concerns about packages shipped from overseas that might have been exposed to the coronavirus.
Coronavirus: Don’t panic and remember ‘knowledge is power’
A medical team answers questions about the coronavirus during FOX 35 News at 5 p.m. In this segment, doctors stress that panic about the virus is almost as impactful as the virus itself and could have reverberations around the world.
Coronavirus: Should I cancel my flight or cruise?
A medical team answers questions about the coronavirus during FOX 35 News at 5 p.m. In this segment, doctors answer questions about whether or not it is safe to fly or take a cruise.
Coronavirus: How does it compare to the flu?
A medical team answers questions about the coronavirus during FOX 35 NewsEdge at 6 p.m. In this segment, we answer questions about how the coronavirus compares to the flu and what precautions should businesses take to protect patrons.
Coronavirus: Is it safe to handle cash? Are pregnant women more susceptible?
A medical team answers questions about the coronavirus during FOX 35 NewsEdge at 6 p.m. In this segment, we answer questions about how the coronavirus could impact how we handle cash or credit cards and what precautions people should take if they are planning a cruise.