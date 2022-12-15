Threat prompts second evacuation of Conway Elementary, Orange County school district says

Conway Elementary was briefly evacuated for the second time this week after a threat was called into the school Thursday morning, according to the school district.

Orange County Public Schools said the evacuation was lifted following a law enforcement investigation and all students and staff safely returned to the school.

On Tuesday afternoon, the same school was evacuated after an employee reportedly received a bomb threat by phone.

Deputies searched the campus and did not find a bomb. During the evacuation, at least 100 parents showed up at a nearby church, which was the designated student pickup area, and climbed a church fence and a few fights broke out among parents, Orange County deputies said.

Shortly thereafter, the children were reunited with their parents and the crowd dispersed, authorities said. No one was reportedly hurt, and no arrests were made.