Convicted murderer Angel Rivera dies in prison, records show

One of two men sentenced to life for the murder of a Florida mother who went missing in 2019 has died in prison, records show.

A jury in April 2019 found that Christopher Otero-Rivera and his father, Angel Luis Rivera, were guilty for the death of Nicole Montalvo. She was reported missing in 2019 and then her body was found dismembered on property belonging to the family of her estranged husband, Christopher Otero-Rivera.

Angel Luis Rivera, Montalvo’s father-in-law, was charged with second-degree murder, abuse of a body, and evidence tampering in her death. He was sentenced to life in prison.

However, FOX 35 discovered on Thursday that according to Florida prison records, Angel Luis Rivera is now deceased.

The Florida Department of Corrections said that he was pronounced deceased on Wednesday, September 22nd.

