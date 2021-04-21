Jury finds Christopher Otero-Rivera, Angel Rivera guilty in death of Nicole Montalvo

A jury has delivered guilty verdicts for the estranged husband and father-in-law of Nicole Montalvo, whose body was found dismembered in 2019 after she was reported missing.

Montalvo’s estranged husband, Christopher Otero-Rivera, and her father-in-law, Angel Luis Rivera, were charged with second-degree murder, abuse of a body, and evidence tampering in her death.

The six-member jury deliberated for just under two hours at the Osceola County Courthouse.

Montalvo, 33, was an Osceola County mother who was reported missing on Oct. 21 of 2019. Deputies said her remains were found on property belonging to her estranged husband's family days after she was reported missing.

Nicole Montalvo with her son, Elijah.

Christoper Otero-Rivera

Angel Luis Rivera

Prosecutors said Otero-Rivera had a history of abusing his wife before Montalvo filed for divorce in early 2019. They said that led to a contentious custody battle over their 8-year-old son, and ultimately, Montalvo's killing.

