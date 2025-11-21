Convicted cop killer Markeith Loyd granted new attorney after legal team withdraws

The Brief Markeith Loyd’s attorneys withdrew, citing threats of violence from their client. A judge approved Loyd’s request for new counsel; he remains on death row for a 2017 police killing. His new attorneys will be appointed from Jacksonville.



Convicted cop killer Markeith Loyd will be assigned new counsel after his defense team withdrew Friday, saying they no longer felt safe representing him.

Loyd, who is on death row for the 2017 killing of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton, has a history of courtroom outbursts and made additional remarks while being escorted out of court.

What's New:

A judge approved his request for new representation after his attorneys said Loyd threatened them in a recent filing, prompting their agency to order an immediate withdrawal under its zero-tolerance policy for threats.

What's next:

Loyd’s next legal team will come from Jacksonville, according to the court.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by court proceedings in the Ninth Circuit Court, Nov, 21, 2025.



