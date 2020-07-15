Controversy over AAU Junior Olympics coming to Brevard County

Young athletes from across the country will gather in Brevard County during the last week of July for the AAU Junior Olympics.

It’s expected that 5,000 athletes, coaches family members, and support staff will arrive in Satellite Beach, and there are concerns about the health risks those visitors might bring.

The local high school athletic complex will be one of the venues, where volunteers are being recruited to run the concession stands. But not everyone is against the games coming. Katherine Tyson is excited because her niece, who’s sport is shot put, is flying to Florida from Michigan to compete.

"They called us about a month or so ago and told us they were coming down," she said.

County Commissioner Bryan Lober said he supported the event coming to Brevard County but only if event organizers made assurances about COVID protocol. For instance, wrestling is not an event this year and spectators will be asked to wear masks and maintain social distance in the bleachers.

There is a petition that is trying to stop the games and is intended for Gov. Ron DeSantis. Three weeks ago, when he came to Brevard County and announced the games were coming, he said that the Space Coast has not been a COVID hotspot, so he thinks this is a great location, and his office says his opinion has not changed.