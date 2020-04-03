Consumers hoping their favorite businesses survive pandemic

With the statewide stay-at-home order in place ad extended, many consumers wonder which of their favorite businesses will survive.

Jacqueline Hooks Winterlinch is relieved her arts and craft store remains open.

"That’s my mental health. I just want to do something with my hands."

She’s stressed about businesses that might now survive.

"My son he’s into real estate and financial planning, and I worry about him," she adds. "I’m more afraid for him than myself."

"Thank God for the crafts!"

Jacqueline’s friend, Debbie Plaskiewicz, is also concerned about her favorite places

"There’s small restaurants that I like, but then again, my hair dresser, my nail salon. They’re privately owned and I just hope they get through this ok."

"Very small menu we have."

At Anthony’s Coal Fire Pizza, they’re doing everything possible to stay in businesses, as people take out. He hasn't applied for help, but might have to.

General Manager JC Garcia says, "This is one of the toughest times I’ve ever experienced in my life. The saddest part is to let a lot of employees go. It breaks my heart. "

"You have small businesses in Orlando fighting everyday to stay open," explains Ashley Bell, of the Small Business Administration.

Bell says owners can apply for an emergency disaster loan up to $2 million dollars. There is also payroll protection to help keep walk-in businesses afloat. That includes places like a hair salon, nail salon or restaurant.

"We’re looking forward to see how we can help those tenants as well by making sure their landlords receive assistance."

For more information on getting help from the SBA go to https://www.sba.gov/.