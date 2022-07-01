Concert lineup announced for EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival
ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World has released the full lineup of artists who will be performing at this year's Eat to the Beat Concert Series during the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.
Fresh acts will take the America Gardens Theatre stage and many of your favorite artists will be back. This year's lineup offers a range of musical talent: from rock to rap to country and pop, there's something for everyone's palette!
- July 14-15 – Baha Men
- July 16-18 – Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
- July 22-23 – Tonic (NEW)
- July 24-25 – Jeremy Camp (NEW)
- July 29-30 – Taylor Dayne
- July 31-Aug. 1 – Tiffany
- Aug. 5-8 – Joey Fatone & Friends
- Aug. 12-13 – The Devon Allman Project
- Aug. 14-15 – Christopher Cross
- Aug. 19-20 – Journey former Lead Vocalist Steve Augeri
- Aug. 21-22 – Air Supply
- Aug. 26-27 – Blanco Brown (NEW)
- Aug. 28-29 – 98°
- Sept. 2-3 – Southern Avenue
- Sept. 4-5 – Kris Allen & David Cook
- Sept. 9-10 – Hoobastank (NEW)
- Sept. 11-12 – Jimmie Allen
- Sept. 16-17 – Los Amigos Invisibles (NEW)
- Sept. 18-19 – American Authors
- Sept. 23-24 – BBMAK
- Sept. 25-26 – Postmodern Jukebox
- Sept. 30-Oct. 1 – Stokley (NEW)
- Oct. 2-3 – Sheila E.
- Oct. 7-8 – Mark Wills
- Oct. 9-10 – 38 Special
- Oct. 14-15 – Robert Randolph Band (NEW)
- Oct. 16-17 – Newsboys (NEW)
- Oct. 21-22 – Ray Parker Jr. (NEW)
- Oct. 23-24 – Billy Ocean
- Oct. 28-31 – Hanson
- Nov. 4-7 – Boyz II Men
- Nov. 11-12 – Kenny G
- Nov. 13-14 – Sugar Ray
The festival kicks off July 14 and runs through November 19. An admission ticket to EPCOT is required, along with a theme park reservation.