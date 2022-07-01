Concert lineup announced for EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival

article

Walt Disney World has released the full lineup of artists who will be performing at this year's Eat to the Beat Concert Series during the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.

Fresh acts will take the America Gardens Theatre stage and many of your favorite artists will be back. This year's lineup offers a range of musical talent: from rock to rap to country and pop, there's something for everyone's palette!

July 14-15 – Baha Men

July 16-18 – Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

July 22-23 – Tonic (NEW)

July 24-25 – Jeremy Camp (NEW)

July 29-30 – Taylor Dayne

July 31-Aug. 1 – Tiffany

Aug. 5-8 – Joey Fatone & Friends

Aug. 12-13 – The Devon Allman Project

Aug. 14-15 – Christopher Cross

Aug. 19-20 – Journey former Lead Vocalist Steve Augeri

Aug. 21-22 – Air Supply

Aug. 26-27 – Blanco Brown (NEW)

Aug. 28-29 – 98°

Sept. 2-3 – Southern Avenue

Sept. 4-5 – Kris Allen & David Cook

Sept. 9-10 – Hoobastank (NEW)

Sept. 11-12 – Jimmie Allen

Sept. 16-17 – Los Amigos Invisibles (NEW)

Sept. 18-19 – American Authors

Sept. 23-24 – BBMAK

Sept. 25-26 – Postmodern Jukebox

Sept. 30-Oct. 1 – Stokley (NEW)

Oct. 2-3 – Sheila E.

Oct. 7-8 – Mark Wills

Oct. 9-10 – 38 Special

Oct. 14-15 – Robert Randolph Band (NEW)

Oct. 16-17 – Newsboys (NEW)

Oct. 21-22 – Ray Parker Jr. (NEW)

Oct. 23-24 – Billy Ocean

Oct. 28-31 – Hanson

Nov. 4-7 – Boyz II Men

Nov. 11-12 – Kenny G

Nov. 13-14 – Sugar Ray

The festival kicks off July 14 and runs through November 19. An admission ticket to EPCOT is required, along with a theme park reservation.