2022 EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival: What's on the menu?

Taste your way around the world with mouthwatering samples from several countries at EPCOT's International Food and Wine Festival. From French to South American cuisine, guests can expect to see the below items on the menu.

The annual event kicks off at the Disney theme park on July 14 and will run daily through Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. until the park closes.

Admission to EPCOT is required, along with a theme park reservation.

AUSTRALIA

FOOD

Grilled sweet-and-spicy bush berry shrimp with pineapple, pepper, onion and snap peas (gluten/wheat-friendly)

Roasted lamb chop with mint pesto and potato crunchies (gluten/wheat-friendly)

Lamington: Yellow cake with raspberry filling dipped in chocolate and coconut

DRINKS

Coopers Brewery Pacific Pale Ale

Yalumba ‘Y’ Viognier, South Australia

Robert Oatley Chardonnay, Margaret River, Australia

Château Tanunda Grand Barossa Cabernet Sauvignon, Barossa Valley, Australia

Jansz Premium Rosé, Tasmania

Wine Flight

THE ALPS

FOOD

Warm Raclette swiss cheese with Alpine ham, baby potatoes, cornichons and baguette

Warm Raclette swiss cheese with baby potatoes, cornichons and baguette

Warm Raclette swiss cheese with Riesling-poached pears, Red wine-braised figs, candied pecans, honey and cranberry toast

DRINKS

Wicked Weed Brewing Uncle Rick’s Pilsner, Asheville, NC

Huber Vision Grüner Veltliner, Austria

Cave De La Côte Rosé Gamay, Romand

René Favre Dôle, Chamoson

Frozen Rosé

Wine Flight

APPLESEED ORCHARD

The only food option at this portion of the festival will be an Apple Crumble Tart.

DRINKS

Frozen Apple Pie (non-alcoholic)

Cinnamon Apple Cider (non-alcoholic)

Bold Rock Imperial Apple Hard Cider, Nellysford, VA

Original Sin Hard Cider McIntosh, New York, NY

Blake’s Hard Cider Co. Saint Chéri Bourbon Barrel Aged Cherry, Armada, MI

Cider Flight

Big Storm Brewing Co. Apple Blonde Ale, Clearwater, FL

Playalinda Brewing Caramel Apple Pie Ale, Titusville, FL

3 Daughters Brewing Apple Pecan Brown Ale, St. Petersburg, FL

Beer Flight

Apple Blossom Sky: Apple Cider, Ginger Ale, Apple Brandy, Maple Syrup and Mini Marshmallows

BELGIUM

FOOD

Beer-braised beef served with smoked Gouda mashed potatoes

Belgian waffle with warm chocolate ganache

Belgian waffle with berry compote and whipped cream

DRINKS

St. Bernardus Witbier

Belgian Abbey Ale

Delirium Red Fruit Ale

Chilled Coffee featuring Godiva Chocolate Liqueur

Beer Flight

BRAZIL

FOOD

Feijoda: Black beans with crispy pork belly, Brazil nut pesto and Ben’s Original™ Long Grain White Rice

Pão de Queijo: Brazilian cheese bread

DRINKS

Xingu Brazilian Black Lager

Frozen Caipirinha with Cachaça

BREW-WING AT THE ODYSSEY

FOOD

Sticky wings with peanut sauce and grape gel with celery and ranch

Garlic-parmesan wings with celery and ranch (gluten/wheat-friendly)

Traditional buffalo wings with celery and ranch (gluten/wheat-friendly)

Sriracha-lime wings with celery and ranch

Dry-rubbed jerk-spiced wings with papaya chili sauce with celery and ranch

Crispy brussels sprouts with buffalo sauce (plant-based)

DRINKS

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company Pineapple Vibes Blonde Ale, Orlando, FL

3 Daughters Brewing Watermelon Wheat Ale, St. Petersburg, FL

Central 28 Beer Company Groveland Road Blood Orange IPA, DeBary, FL

Beer Flight

Bold Rock Honeycrisp Hard Cider, Nellysford, VA

Woodchuck Guava ‘Nother Hard Cider, Middlebury, VT

Blake’s Hard Cider Co. Strawberry Lemonade Hard Cider, Armada, MI

Cider Flight

GERMANY

FOOD

Schinkennudeln: pasta gratin with ham, onions, and cheese

Roasted bratwurst in a pretzel roll

Apple strudel with vanilla sauce

DRINKS

Gaffel Kölsch, Cologne

Weihenstephaner Lager, Freising

Schöfferhofer Pineapple Hefeweizen, Mainz

Selbach-Oster Riesling

Beer Flight

INDIA

FOOD

Crispy Paneer with mango-curry ketchup

Potato and pea samosa with Coriander-lime cream (plant-based)

Chicken tikka masala with fennel-spiced yogurt and Naan bread

DRINKS

Mango Lassi (non-alcoholic)

Taj Mahal Premium Lager

Sula Brut Tropicale Sparkling Wine, Nashik

Sula Chenin Blanc, Nashik

Mango Lassi with Sōmrus Chai Cream Liqueur

CANADA

FOOD

Canadian cheddar and bacon soup served with a pretzel roll

"Le Cellier" wild mushroom beef filet mignon with truffle-butter sauce (gluten/wheat-friendly)

DRINKS

Collective Arts Audio/Visual Lager, Hamilton, Ontario

Château des Charmes Cabernet-Merlot Estate

GREECE

FOOD

Spanakopita

Griddled cheese with pistachios and honey (gluten/wheat-friendly)

Lamb gyro with shaved lettuce, tomatoes, red onion and tzatziki on warm flatbread

DRINKS

Mylonas Assyrtiko White Wine

Zoe Rosé

Kir-Yianni Naoussa Xinomavro Dry Red

Wine Flight

CHINA

FOOD

Pan-fried chicken dumplings with house-made sweet-and-spicy sauce

Mongolian beef bao bun with onion

Dandan noodles: spicy pork with sichuan sauce, peanut butter, sesame and green onion

DRINKS

Passion Fruit Bubble Tea (non-alcoholic)

Good Fortune Citrus: Triple Sec, Grapefruit and White Boba

ByeJoe Punch: Chinese BaiJiu Spirit, Piña Colada Mix and Lychee

Fireworks: Jose Cuervo Gold Tequila, Smirnoff Vodka, Orange and Mango

Jasmine Draft Beer

COASTAL EATS

(NOTE: This global marketplace will open beginning Aug. 15.)

FOOD

Baked scampi dip with shrimp, scallops and baguette

Oysters rockefeller

DRINKS

Bell’s Lager of the Lakes Bohemian Pilsner, Comstock, MI

Villa Wolf Sparkling Pinot Noir Rosé, Pfalz, Germany

Sean Minor Chardonnay, California

Cape Codder: Boyd & Blair Vodka with Cranberry, Pomegranate and Lime

FRANCE

FOOD

Beignet aux Trois Fromages: Warm beignet filled with a three cheese blend

Brioche aux Escargots, Sauce Crème à l’ail et Persil: escargot brioche with creamy garlic and parsley sauce

Parmentier de Boeuf Braisé au Cabernet: Braised short ribs in Cabernet with mashed potatoes

Crème Brûlée Vanille à la Confiture de Framboises: vanilla crème brûlée with house-made rasberry jam (gluten/wheat-friendly)

DRINKS

Strawberry Rose Mimosa: Pol Remy Sparkling Wine, Orange Juice and Monin Strawberry Rose

Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon Blend, Bordeaux, Château de Riffaud

Chardonnay, Louis de Camponac

La Passion Martini Slush: Vodka, Grey Goose Le Citron, Cranberry and Passion Fruit Juice

ITALY

FOOD

Gnocchi di Patate: Potato Dumplings with 4-Cheese Sauce and Roasted Cremini Mushrooms

Gnocchi di Patate: Potato Dumplings with Vodka Sauce, Romano Cheese and Crispy Bacon

Panna Cotta: Orange Blossom Panna Cotta with Seasonal Berries

DRINKS

Prosecco

Moscato

Italian Sangria

Italian Margarita with Tequila and Limoncello

Peroni Pilsner

HAWAII

(NOTE: This global marketplace will open beginning Aug. 5.)

FOOD

Kālua Pork Slider with Sweet-and-Sour DOLE® Pineapple Chutney and Spicy Mayonnaise

SPAM® Musubi Nigiri with Sushi Rice, Teriyaki-Glazed SPAM, Spicy Mayonnaise, Eel Sauce and Nori

Passion Fruit Cheesecake with Toasted Macadamia Nuts

DRINKS

Kona Brewing Co. Hanalei Island IPA, Kailua-Kona, HI

Florida Orange Groves Sparkling Pineapple Wine, St. Petersburg, FL

AULANI Sunrise: Vodka, DOLE Pineapple Juice and Grenadine

EARTH EATS

FOOD

The Impossible Burger Slider with Wasabi Cream and Spicy Slaw on a Sesame Seed Bun (plant-based)

Impossible Meatball with Herbed Polenta, Rustic Puttanesca Sauce and Basil Pesto (plant-based

DRINKS

Strawberry Freeze featuring Twinings® Lemon & Ginger Herbal Tea (non-alcoholic)

Stephen Vincent Pinot Noir, California

Strawberry Freeze featuring Twinings Lemon & Ginger Herbal Tea with Ketel One Botanical Cucumber & Mint Vodka

FLAVORS FROM FIRE

FOOD

Smoked Corned Beef with Crispy Potatoes, Cheese Curds, Pickled Onions and Beer-Cheese Fondue

Banh Mi Bao with Char-Grilled Asian Skirt Steak, Chicken Liver Aïoli, Pickled Vegetables and Cilantro

Rocky Road Chocolate Cake with Marshmallows, Spiced Almonds and Chocolate Ganache

DRINKS

Saugatuck Brewing Company Bonfire Beer, Douglas, MI

Four Virtues Bourbon Barrel Zinfandel, California

Swine Brine featuring Jim Beam Bourbon

THE FRY BASKET

This is a brand new global marketplace.

FOOD

Adobo Yuca Fries with Garlic-Cilantro Aïoli (plant-based and gluten/wheat-friendly)

Fry Flight Sea Salt and Malt Vinegar Fries (plant-based) Barbecued Bacon Fries with Smoked Aïoli Sweet Potato Casserole Fries with Candied Pecans, Toasted Marshmallow Cream and Caramel Whisky

Sea Salt and Malt Vinegar Fries (plant-based)

Barbecued Bacon Fries with Smoked Aïoli

Sweet Potato Casserole Fries with Candied Pecans, Toasted Marshmallow Cream and Caramel Whisky

DRINKS

Salty Dog Cocktail: Boyd & Blair Vodka with Grapefruit Juice, Ginger, Simple Syrup and Lime with a Salted Rim

81Bay Brewing Co. Key Lime Lager, Tampa, FL

HOPS AND BARLEY

FOOD

Chesapeake Crab Slider with Tangy Coleslaw and Cajun Remoulade

Hot Beef Sandwich with Horseradish Cream and Pickled Vegetables

Freshly Baked Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Icing

DRINKS

81Bay Brewing Co. Strawberry and Lime Wheat Ale, Tampa, FL

Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. Kentucky Pumpkin Barrel Ale, Lexington, KY

Lord Hobo Brewing Boom Sauce DIPA, Woburn, MA

Bold Rock Roast Coffee Hard Cider, Mills River, NC

Longevity Chardonnay, California

Tribute Cabernet Sauvignon, California

Beer Flight

IRELAND

FOOD

Fisherman’s Seafood Pie

Roasted Irish Sausage with Colcannon Potatoes and Onion Gravy

Warm Chocolate Pudding Cake with Irish Cream Liqueur Custard

DRINKS

Kilkenny Irish Cream Ale

Bunratty Mead Honey Wine

Guinness Baileys Coffee Shake

JAPAN

FOOD

Teriyaki Chicken Bun: Steamed Bun filled with Chicken, Vegetables and Teriyaki Sauce

Takoyaki: Octopus, Green Onion and Cabbage Bites topped with Tonkatsu Sauce, Bonito Flakes and Nori

Spicy Salmon Donburi: Spicy Salmon with Sushi Rice, Shiso Leaf, Red Tobiko and Rice Pearls

DRINKS

Yuzu Lemon Drop: Vodka, Yuzu and Lemon

Hana Fuji Apple Sake

Orange Blossom Brewing Co. Moon Blossom Pilsner, Orlando, FL

KENYA

FOOD

Kenyan Coffee Barbecued Beef Tenderloin with Sweet-Potato-and-Corn Mealie Pap and Kachumbari Slaw (gluten/wheat-friendly)

Piri Piri Skewered Shrimp with Citrus-Scented Couscous

DRINKS

81Bay Brewing Co. Congo Pilsner, Tampa, Fl

MAC AND EATS

(NOTE: This global marketplace will open beginning Aug. 15)

FOOD

Traditional Macaroni & Cheese with Herbed Panko

Cowboy Macaroni & Cheese with Smoked Pork Belly, Brisket Burnt Ends, Pickled Peppers, Onion Straws and Barbecue Aïoli

Chili-Cheese Macaroni & Cheese with Sour Cream and Cheddar Cheese (plant-based)

DRINKS

81Bay Brewing Co. Lemon Hazy IPA, Tampa, FL

Catena White Clay Sémillon-Chenin, Argentina

Evolution by Sokol Blosser Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, OR

MEXICO

FOOD

Taco al Pastor: Seared Pork Belly Pastor on a Corn Tortilla with Chipotle Black Beans, Pineapple, Pickled Onions and Chives (gluten/wheat-friendly)

Tostada de Barbacoa: Barbacoa Beef on a Fried Corn Tortilla with Chipotle Black Beans, Salsa Verde, Mexican Crema, Queso Fresco and Chives (gluten/wheat-friendly)

Capirotada de Chocolate: Abuelita Chocolate Bread Pudding served with a Chocolate Crème Anglaise

DRINKS

Mexican Craft Beer

Blood Orange Charm Margarita: Centinela Blanco Tequila, Blood Orange Aperitif, Blackcurrant-Infused Vodka and Prosecco served on the rocks with Pink Peppercorns and Sweet Dried Chile Salt Rim

It Takes 2 to Mango Margarita: Mezcal Ilegal Joven, Mango Purée, Nixta Corn Liqueur, Rum and Ancho Chile Lime Juice served on the rocks with Hibiscus-Salt Rim

THE NOODLE EXCHANGE

(NOTE: This global marketplace will open beginning Aug. 15)

FOOD

Traditional Spicy Vietnamese Beef Pho with Shaved Beef, Mushrooms and Thai Basil (gluten/wheat-friendly)

Chinese Char Siu Pork Udon with Mushrooms, Bok Choy and Soy Pickled Egg

Thai Shrimp and Coconut-Curry Rice Noodles with Shiitake Mushrooms and Thai Basil (gluten/wheat-friendly)

Tofu Pho with Mushrooms and Thai Basil (plant-based and gluten/wheat-friendly)

DRINKS

Playalinda Brewing Company Yaupon Brothers Green Tea Pale Ale, Titusville, FL

A to Z Riesling, Oregon

SHIMMERING SIPS

FOOD

Guava Mousse on a Sugar Cookie with Coconut-Lime Whipped Cream (plant-based)

DRINKS

Tropical Mimosa with Sparkling Wine and Minute Maid® Passion Fruit, Orange and Guava Juices

Key Lime Mimosa with Key Lime Sparkling Wine and Cranberry Juice

Blood Orange Mimosa with Sparkling Wine and Blood Orange Juice

Berry Sour Ale Mimosa: Boulevard Brewing Co. Berry Noir Sour Ale and Sparkling Wine

Mimosa Flight

SPAIN

FOOD

Charcuterie with a selection of imported Spanish Meats, Cheeses, Olives and an Herbed Vinaigrette (gluten/wheat-friendly)

Paella with Rice, Chorizo and Shrimp (gluten/wheat-friendly)

Seafood Salad with Shrimp, Bay Scallops, Mussels, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, White Balsamic Vinegar and Smoked Paprika (gluten/wheat-friendly)

DRINKS

Estrella Galicia Cerveza Especial Lager

Kentia Albariño Rías Baixas

Faustino VII Rioja Rosado

Quinta del ’67 Almansa Garnacha Tintorera

Wine Flight

The SWANKY SAUCY SWINE

FOOD

Crispy Barbecued Pork Rinds with Pimento Cheese (gluten/wheat-friendly)

Soy-Glazed Sticky Ribs with Green Onions and Peanuts

Grilled Pork Shoulder Lettuce Wrap with Charred Corn Salsa, Pickled Red Onion and Cilantro-Lime Crema (gluten/wheat-friendly)

DRINKS

Parish Brewing Co. SIPS Cabernet Franc Strawberry, Broussard, LA

Rombauer Zinfandel, California

Bourbon Bloody Mary with Seaside Grown Bloody Mary Mix and Labrot & Graham Woodford Reserve Bourbon Whiskey

MOROCCO

You'll find these food and drink items at Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina.

FOOD

Grilled Kebabs with Carrot-Chickpea Salad and Garlic Aïoli: Chermoula Chicken Moroccan-Spiced Lamb

Chermoula Chicken

Moroccan-Spiced Lamb

Fried Falafel Pita with Tahini Sauce (plant-based)

Stone-Baked Moroccan Bread with Hummus, Chermoula and Zhoug Dips

Pistachio Cake with Cinnamon Pastry Cream and Candied Walnuts

DRINKS

3 Daughters Brewing Fig Hard Cider, St. Petersburg, FL

Bold Rock Ginger Turmeric Hard Cider, Nellysford, VA

Stem Ciders Hibiscus Session Hard Apple Cider, Lafayette, CO

Fig Cocktail with White Cranberry Juice and Fig Vodka

Cider Flight

