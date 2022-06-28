2022 EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival: What's on the menu?
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Taste your way around the world with mouthwatering samples from several countries at EPCOT's International Food and Wine Festival. From French to South American cuisine, guests can expect to see the below items on the menu.
The annual event kicks off at the Disney theme park on July 14 and will run daily through Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. until the park closes.
Admission to EPCOT is required, along with a theme park reservation.
AUSTRALIA
FOOD
- Grilled sweet-and-spicy bush berry shrimp with pineapple, pepper, onion and snap peas (gluten/wheat-friendly)
- Roasted lamb chop with mint pesto and potato crunchies (gluten/wheat-friendly)
- Lamington: Yellow cake with raspberry filling dipped in chocolate and coconut
DRINKS
- Coopers Brewery Pacific Pale Ale
- Yalumba ‘Y’ Viognier, South Australia
- Robert Oatley Chardonnay, Margaret River, Australia
- Château Tanunda Grand Barossa Cabernet Sauvignon, Barossa Valley, Australia
- Jansz Premium Rosé, Tasmania
- Wine Flight
THE ALPS
FOOD
- Warm Raclette swiss cheese with Alpine ham, baby potatoes, cornichons and baguette
- Warm Raclette swiss cheese with baby potatoes, cornichons and baguette
- Warm Raclette swiss cheese with Riesling-poached pears, Red wine-braised figs, candied pecans, honey and cranberry toast
DRINKS
- Wicked Weed Brewing Uncle Rick’s Pilsner, Asheville, NC
- Huber Vision Grüner Veltliner, Austria
- Cave De La Côte Rosé Gamay, Romand
- René Favre Dôle, Chamoson
- Frozen Rosé
- Wine Flight
(Photos via Disney Parks Blog)
APPLESEED ORCHARD
The only food option at this portion of the festival will be an Apple Crumble Tart.
DRINKS
- Frozen Apple Pie (non-alcoholic)
- Cinnamon Apple Cider (non-alcoholic)
- Bold Rock Imperial Apple Hard Cider, Nellysford, VA
- Original Sin Hard Cider McIntosh, New York, NY
- Blake’s Hard Cider Co. Saint Chéri Bourbon Barrel Aged Cherry, Armada, MI
- Cider Flight
- Big Storm Brewing Co. Apple Blonde Ale, Clearwater, FL
- Playalinda Brewing Caramel Apple Pie Ale, Titusville, FL
- 3 Daughters Brewing Apple Pecan Brown Ale, St. Petersburg, FL
- Beer Flight
- Apple Blossom Sky: Apple Cider, Ginger Ale, Apple Brandy, Maple Syrup and Mini Marshmallows
- CORKCICLE Classic Tumbler
(Photo via Disney Parks Blog)
BELGIUM
FOOD
- Beer-braised beef served with smoked Gouda mashed potatoes
- Belgian waffle with warm chocolate ganache
- Belgian waffle with berry compote and whipped cream
DRINKS
- St. Bernardus Witbier
- Belgian Abbey Ale
- Delirium Red Fruit Ale
- Chilled Coffee featuring Godiva Chocolate Liqueur
- Beer Flight
(Photos via Disney Parks Blog)
BRAZIL
FOOD
- Feijoda: Black beans with crispy pork belly, Brazil nut pesto and Ben’s Original™ Long Grain White Rice
- Pão de Queijo: Brazilian cheese bread
DRINKS
- Xingu Brazilian Black Lager
- Frozen Caipirinha with Cachaça
(Photos via Disney Parks Blog)
BREW-WING AT THE ODYSSEY
FOOD
- Sticky wings with peanut sauce and grape gel with celery and ranch
- Garlic-parmesan wings with celery and ranch (gluten/wheat-friendly)
- Traditional buffalo wings with celery and ranch (gluten/wheat-friendly)
- Sriracha-lime wings with celery and ranch
- Dry-rubbed jerk-spiced wings with papaya chili sauce with celery and ranch
- Crispy brussels sprouts with buffalo sauce (plant-based)
DRINKS
- Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company Pineapple Vibes Blonde Ale, Orlando, FL
- 3 Daughters Brewing Watermelon Wheat Ale, St. Petersburg, FL
- Central 28 Beer Company Groveland Road Blood Orange IPA, DeBary, FL
- Beer Flight
- Bold Rock Honeycrisp Hard Cider, Nellysford, VA
- Woodchuck Guava ‘Nother Hard Cider, Middlebury, VT
- Blake’s Hard Cider Co. Strawberry Lemonade Hard Cider, Armada, MI
- Cider Flight
GERMANY
FOOD
- Schinkennudeln: pasta gratin with ham, onions, and cheese
- Roasted bratwurst in a pretzel roll
- Apple strudel with vanilla sauce
DRINKS
- Gaffel Kölsch, Cologne
- Weihenstephaner Lager, Freising
- Schöfferhofer Pineapple Hefeweizen, Mainz
- Selbach-Oster Riesling
- Beer Flight
(Photos via Disney Parks Blog)
INDIA
FOOD
- Crispy Paneer with mango-curry ketchup
- Potato and pea samosa with Coriander-lime cream (plant-based)
- Chicken tikka masala with fennel-spiced yogurt and Naan bread
DRINKS
- Mango Lassi (non-alcoholic)
- Taj Mahal Premium Lager
- Sula Brut Tropicale Sparkling Wine, Nashik
- Sula Chenin Blanc, Nashik
- Mango Lassi with Sōmrus Chai Cream Liqueur
(Photos via Disney Parks Blog)
CANADA
FOOD
- Canadian cheddar and bacon soup served with a pretzel roll
- "Le Cellier" wild mushroom beef filet mignon with truffle-butter sauce (gluten/wheat-friendly)
DRINKS
- Collective Arts Audio/Visual Lager, Hamilton, Ontario
- Château des Charmes Cabernet-Merlot Estate
(Photos via Disney Parks Blog)
GREECE
FOOD
- Spanakopita
- Griddled cheese with pistachios and honey (gluten/wheat-friendly)
- Lamb gyro with shaved lettuce, tomatoes, red onion and tzatziki on warm flatbread
DRINKS
- Mylonas Assyrtiko White Wine
- Zoe Rosé
- Kir-Yianni Naoussa Xinomavro Dry Red
- Wine Flight
(Photos via Disney Parks Blog)
CHINA
FOOD
- Pan-fried chicken dumplings with house-made sweet-and-spicy sauce
- Mongolian beef bao bun with onion
- Dandan noodles: spicy pork with sichuan sauce, peanut butter, sesame and green onion
DRINKS
- Passion Fruit Bubble Tea (non-alcoholic)
- Good Fortune Citrus: Triple Sec, Grapefruit and White Boba
- ByeJoe Punch: Chinese BaiJiu Spirit, Piña Colada Mix and Lychee
- Fireworks: Jose Cuervo Gold Tequila, Smirnoff Vodka, Orange and Mango
- Jasmine Draft Beer
COASTAL EATS
(NOTE: This global marketplace will open beginning Aug. 15.)
FOOD
Baked scampi dip with shrimp, scallops and baguette
- Oysters rockefeller
DRINKS
- Bell’s Lager of the Lakes Bohemian Pilsner, Comstock, MI
- Villa Wolf Sparkling Pinot Noir Rosé, Pfalz, Germany
- Sean Minor Chardonnay, California
- Cape Codder: Boyd & Blair Vodka with Cranberry, Pomegranate and Lime
FRANCE
FOOD
- Beignet aux Trois Fromages: Warm beignet filled with a three cheese blend
- Brioche aux Escargots, Sauce Crème à l’ail et Persil: escargot brioche with creamy garlic and parsley sauce
- Parmentier de Boeuf Braisé au Cabernet: Braised short ribs in Cabernet with mashed potatoes
- Crème Brûlée Vanille à la Confiture de Framboises: vanilla crème brûlée with house-made rasberry jam (gluten/wheat-friendly)
DRINKS
- Strawberry Rose Mimosa: Pol Remy Sparkling Wine, Orange Juice and Monin Strawberry Rose
- Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon Blend, Bordeaux, Château de Riffaud
- Chardonnay, Louis de Camponac
- La Passion Martini Slush: Vodka, Grey Goose Le Citron, Cranberry and Passion Fruit Juice
ITALY
FOOD
- Gnocchi di Patate: Potato Dumplings with 4-Cheese Sauce and Roasted Cremini Mushrooms
- Gnocchi di Patate: Potato Dumplings with Vodka Sauce, Romano Cheese and Crispy Bacon
- Panna Cotta: Orange Blossom Panna Cotta with Seasonal Berries
DRINKS
- Prosecco
- Moscato
- Italian Sangria
- Italian Margarita with Tequila and Limoncello
- Peroni Pilsner
HAWAII
(NOTE: This global marketplace will open beginning Aug. 5.)
FOOD
- Kālua Pork Slider with Sweet-and-Sour DOLE® Pineapple Chutney and Spicy Mayonnaise
- SPAM® Musubi Nigiri with Sushi Rice, Teriyaki-Glazed SPAM, Spicy Mayonnaise, Eel Sauce and Nori
- Passion Fruit Cheesecake with Toasted Macadamia Nuts
DRINKS
- Kona Brewing Co. Hanalei Island IPA, Kailua-Kona, HI
- Florida Orange Groves Sparkling Pineapple Wine, St. Petersburg, FL
- AULANI Sunrise: Vodka, DOLE Pineapple Juice and Grenadine
(Photo via Disney Parks Blog)
EARTH EATS
FOOD
- The Impossible Burger Slider with Wasabi Cream and Spicy Slaw on a Sesame Seed Bun (plant-based)
- Impossible Meatball with Herbed Polenta, Rustic Puttanesca Sauce and Basil Pesto (plant-based
DRINKS
- Strawberry Freeze featuring Twinings® Lemon & Ginger Herbal Tea (non-alcoholic)
- Stephen Vincent Pinot Noir, California
- Strawberry Freeze featuring Twinings Lemon & Ginger Herbal Tea with Ketel One Botanical Cucumber & Mint Vodka
(Photos via Disney Parks Blog)
FLAVORS FROM FIRE
FOOD
- Smoked Corned Beef with Crispy Potatoes, Cheese Curds, Pickled Onions and Beer-Cheese Fondue
- Banh Mi Bao with Char-Grilled Asian Skirt Steak, Chicken Liver Aïoli, Pickled Vegetables and Cilantro
- Rocky Road Chocolate Cake with Marshmallows, Spiced Almonds and Chocolate Ganache
DRINKS
- Saugatuck Brewing Company Bonfire Beer, Douglas, MI
- Four Virtues Bourbon Barrel Zinfandel, California
- Swine Brine featuring Jim Beam Bourbon
- CORKCICLE Classic Tumbler
THE FRY BASKET
This is a brand new global marketplace.
FOOD
- Adobo Yuca Fries with Garlic-Cilantro Aïoli (plant-based and gluten/wheat-friendly)
- Fry Flight Sea Salt and Malt Vinegar Fries (plant-based) Barbecued Bacon Fries with Smoked Aïoli Sweet Potato Casserole Fries with Candied Pecans, Toasted Marshmallow Cream and Caramel Whisky
- Sea Salt and Malt Vinegar Fries (plant-based)
- Barbecued Bacon Fries with Smoked Aïoli
- Sweet Potato Casserole Fries with Candied Pecans, Toasted Marshmallow Cream and Caramel Whisky
DRINKS
- Salty Dog Cocktail: Boyd & Blair Vodka with Grapefruit Juice, Ginger, Simple Syrup and Lime with a Salted Rim
- 81Bay Brewing Co. Key Lime Lager, Tampa, FL
HOPS AND BARLEY
FOOD
- Chesapeake Crab Slider with Tangy Coleslaw and Cajun Remoulade
- Hot Beef Sandwich with Horseradish Cream and Pickled Vegetables
- Freshly Baked Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Icing
DRINKS
- 81Bay Brewing Co. Strawberry and Lime Wheat Ale, Tampa, FL
- Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. Kentucky Pumpkin Barrel Ale, Lexington, KY
- Lord Hobo Brewing Boom Sauce DIPA, Woburn, MA
- Bold Rock Roast Coffee Hard Cider, Mills River, NC
- Longevity Chardonnay, California
- Tribute Cabernet Sauvignon, California
- Beer Flight
(Photos via Disney Parks Blog)
IRELAND
FOOD
- Fisherman’s Seafood Pie
- Roasted Irish Sausage with Colcannon Potatoes and Onion Gravy
- Warm Chocolate Pudding Cake with Irish Cream Liqueur Custard
DRINKS
- Kilkenny Irish Cream Ale
- Bunratty Mead Honey Wine
- Guinness Baileys Coffee Shake
(Photos via Disney Parks Blog)
JAPAN
FOOD
- Teriyaki Chicken Bun: Steamed Bun filled with Chicken, Vegetables and Teriyaki Sauce
- Takoyaki: Octopus, Green Onion and Cabbage Bites topped with Tonkatsu Sauce, Bonito Flakes and Nori
- Spicy Salmon Donburi: Spicy Salmon with Sushi Rice, Shiso Leaf, Red Tobiko and Rice Pearls
DRINKS
- Yuzu Lemon Drop: Vodka, Yuzu and Lemon
- Hana Fuji Apple Sake
- Orange Blossom Brewing Co. Moon Blossom Pilsner, Orlando, FL
KENYA
FOOD
- Kenyan Coffee Barbecued Beef Tenderloin with Sweet-Potato-and-Corn Mealie Pap and Kachumbari Slaw (gluten/wheat-friendly)
- Piri Piri Skewered Shrimp with Citrus-Scented Couscous
DRINKS
- 81Bay Brewing Co. Congo Pilsner, Tampa, Fl
(Photos via Disney Parks Blog)
MAC AND EATS
(NOTE: This global marketplace will open beginning Aug. 15)
FOOD
- Traditional Macaroni & Cheese with Herbed Panko
- Cowboy Macaroni & Cheese with Smoked Pork Belly, Brisket Burnt Ends, Pickled Peppers, Onion Straws and Barbecue Aïoli
- Chili-Cheese Macaroni & Cheese with Sour Cream and Cheddar Cheese (plant-based)
DRINKS
- 81Bay Brewing Co. Lemon Hazy IPA, Tampa, FL
- Catena White Clay Sémillon-Chenin, Argentina
- Evolution by Sokol Blosser Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, OR
MEXICO
FOOD
- Taco al Pastor: Seared Pork Belly Pastor on a Corn Tortilla with Chipotle Black Beans, Pineapple, Pickled Onions and Chives (gluten/wheat-friendly)
- Tostada de Barbacoa: Barbacoa Beef on a Fried Corn Tortilla with Chipotle Black Beans, Salsa Verde, Mexican Crema, Queso Fresco and Chives (gluten/wheat-friendly)
- Capirotada de Chocolate: Abuelita Chocolate Bread Pudding served with a Chocolate Crème Anglaise
DRINKS
- Mexican Craft Beer
- Blood Orange Charm Margarita: Centinela Blanco Tequila, Blood Orange Aperitif, Blackcurrant-Infused Vodka and Prosecco served on the rocks with Pink Peppercorns and Sweet Dried Chile Salt Rim
- It Takes 2 to Mango Margarita: Mezcal Ilegal Joven, Mango Purée, Nixta Corn Liqueur, Rum and Ancho Chile Lime Juice served on the rocks with Hibiscus-Salt Rim
THE NOODLE EXCHANGE
(NOTE: This global marketplace will open beginning Aug. 15)
FOOD
- Traditional Spicy Vietnamese Beef Pho with Shaved Beef, Mushrooms and Thai Basil (gluten/wheat-friendly)
- Chinese Char Siu Pork Udon with Mushrooms, Bok Choy and Soy Pickled Egg
- Thai Shrimp and Coconut-Curry Rice Noodles with Shiitake Mushrooms and Thai Basil (gluten/wheat-friendly)
- Tofu Pho with Mushrooms and Thai Basil (plant-based and gluten/wheat-friendly)
DRINKS
- Playalinda Brewing Company Yaupon Brothers Green Tea Pale Ale, Titusville, FL
- A to Z Riesling, Oregon
(Photos via Disney Parks Blog)
SHIMMERING SIPS
FOOD
- Guava Mousse on a Sugar Cookie with Coconut-Lime Whipped Cream (plant-based)
DRINKS
- Tropical Mimosa with Sparkling Wine and Minute Maid® Passion Fruit, Orange and Guava Juices
- Key Lime Mimosa with Key Lime Sparkling Wine and Cranberry Juice
- Blood Orange Mimosa with Sparkling Wine and Blood Orange Juice
- Berry Sour Ale Mimosa: Boulevard Brewing Co. Berry Noir Sour Ale and Sparkling Wine
- Mimosa Flight
- CORKCICLE Stemless Flute
(Photos via Disney Parks Blog)
SPAIN
FOOD
- Charcuterie with a selection of imported Spanish Meats, Cheeses, Olives and an Herbed Vinaigrette (gluten/wheat-friendly)
- Paella with Rice, Chorizo and Shrimp (gluten/wheat-friendly)
- Seafood Salad with Shrimp, Bay Scallops, Mussels, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, White Balsamic Vinegar and Smoked Paprika (gluten/wheat-friendly)
DRINKS
- Estrella Galicia Cerveza Especial Lager
- Kentia Albariño Rías Baixas
- Faustino VII Rioja Rosado
- Quinta del ’67 Almansa Garnacha Tintorera
- Wine Flight
(Photos via Disney Parks Blog)
The SWANKY SAUCY SWINE
FOOD
- Crispy Barbecued Pork Rinds with Pimento Cheese (gluten/wheat-friendly)
- Soy-Glazed Sticky Ribs with Green Onions and Peanuts
- Grilled Pork Shoulder Lettuce Wrap with Charred Corn Salsa, Pickled Red Onion and Cilantro-Lime Crema (gluten/wheat-friendly)
DRINKS
- Parish Brewing Co. SIPS Cabernet Franc Strawberry, Broussard, LA
- Rombauer Zinfandel, California
- Bourbon Bloody Mary with Seaside Grown Bloody Mary Mix and Labrot & Graham Woodford Reserve Bourbon Whiskey
(Photos via Disney Parks Blog)
MOROCCO
You'll find these food and drink items at Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina.
FOOD
- Grilled Kebabs with Carrot-Chickpea Salad and Garlic Aïoli: Chermoula Chicken Moroccan-Spiced Lamb
- Chermoula Chicken
- Moroccan-Spiced Lamb
- Fried Falafel Pita with Tahini Sauce (plant-based)
- Stone-Baked Moroccan Bread with Hummus, Chermoula and Zhoug Dips
- Pistachio Cake with Cinnamon Pastry Cream and Candied Walnuts
DRINKS
- 3 Daughters Brewing Fig Hard Cider, St. Petersburg, FL
- Bold Rock Ginger Turmeric Hard Cider, Nellysford, VA
- Stem Ciders Hibiscus Session Hard Apple Cider, Lafayette, CO
- Fig Cocktail with White Cranberry Juice and Fig Vodka
- Cider Flight
- CORKCICLE Classic Tumbler
(Photos via Disney Parks Blog)