Company will pay you $1,000 to watch 15 hours of 'The Office'

If you're already binge-watching 'The Office' on Netflix, this should be easy money.

In honor of the show's 15th anniversary, Dish Network is looking for someone to watch 15 hours straight of the popular sitcom. The first episode aired March 24, 2005 and lasted for nine seasons.

"It seems like yesterday Michael Scott hit Meredith with his car, and Jim put Andy’s phone in the ceiling," the company website reads. "Believe it or not, The Office has been around for 15 years this March. To celebrate its anniversary, USDish.com is teaming up with one die-hard fan to watch 15 hours of The Office for $1,000."

That's right: $1,000 to watch Jim play hilarious pranks on Dwight.

According to the company, one lucky fan will get $1,000 in cash, a Netflix gift card and a bag of The Office merchandise.

Here's what you have to do: watch 15 hours or about 45 episodes of the show in 9 days. The individual will be required to complete a checklist identifying common tropes throughout each episode.

Interested? You have until Monday, March 16 to apply. You can also post a video submission to boost your chances of winning.

An online application can be filled out by clicking here.