CommUNITY Rainbow Run kicks off Pulse Remembrance Week

Saturday begins a week of events to remember the Pulse nightclub tragedy five years later.

More than 2,000 runners gathered for the 5th annual 4.9K CommUNITY Rainbow Run at Wadeview Park in Orlando on Saturday. The event marks the start of Pulse Remembrance Week.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina blew the horn to start the race at 8 a.m. before joining in himself.

"This year, we mark five years since we lost 49 beautiful souls at #Pulse. We will never forget," the sheriff's office tweeted.

The event hopes to raise $300k for the onePULSE Foundation.

Last year's race was virtual because of the pandemic. Organizers say it feels good to be back together in person.

"I think everyone is looking for an opportunity to be together, to gather together, to celebrate together, to remember together."

It was on June 12, 2016 that 49 people were killed in a mass shooting at Pulse nightclub on Orange Avenue. A full week of activities are planned leading up to the Five-Year Pulse Remembrance Ceremony on Saturday, June 12 from 7 to 8 p.m. You can find the full schedule HERE.

