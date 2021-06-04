Leaving messages of love for those touched by the Pulse massacre

We are just a week removed from the five-year anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shooting. It's a time to mourn the lives that we lost, but you can also send notes of love and encouragement to survivors so that they know they haven't been forgotten.

onePULSE Foundation has teamed up with City Furniture for a campaign called "Love Notes." It is a way to let survivors, first responders, and those who lost loved ones that night know that they are still in our thoughts.

Cards will be placed on a colorful table along with pens in all 22 City Furniture stores, so the community can write a kind word or an inspiring message to honor the 49 lives lost on June 12, 2016.

Pulse owner Barbara Poma said, having a corporate sponsor provides the opportunity for more members of the community to reach out.

"And we've said it on year one. It's like, 'Thank you for standing with us, but don't leave!' and the love notes do that. They show that they haven't left them," said Poma.

If you'd like to leave a Love Note, you can do so through the end of the month.

