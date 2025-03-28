Florida boy, 4, celebrates birthday with luxury car parade put together by community

The Brief A Florida mom wanted her 4-year-old son to see his toy "Hot Wheels" cars in real life for his birthday. She put out a message on social media asking if anyone with a cool car could come by their home. To her surprise, a ton of people showed up with luxury cars to help celebrate Kosta's special day.



A Florida mom wanted her 4-year-old son to see his toy "Hot Wheels" cars in real life for his birthday. So, she put out a message on social media asking if anyone with a cool car could come by their house. To her surprise, they showed up in droves.

A tank full of positivity

The backstory:

It all started with a social media post from the little boy’s mother, Nadja Jovanovic.

She said she posted in her community's Facebook group, asking for anyone with a cool car to help her surprise her car-enthusiast son, Kosta, for his birthday.

Jovanovic said she was expecting maybe one or two cars to show up for her son’s birthday. Instead, she was surprised with an entire fleet of luxury cars on Sunday right outside the family's Winter Springs home.

Kosta Jovanovic, 4, was surprised with a luxury car parade outside his Winter Springs home on his birthday.

'More good in the world than bad’

What they're saying:

Jovanovic said she's thankful for the community that came together for her son.

She posted about the birthday celebration on social media, and the video of the car parade surprise has gone viral with 17 million views and counting.

"I personally believe that there is more good in the world than there is bad," Jovanovic said. "It's just that we're not shown it as much. So, this was just a beautiful reminder that good people still exist, and there is kindness. We just need to spread it forward, as well."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: