'Come Out With Pride' parade brings thousands to Orlando

On Saturday, thousands of people gathered downtown in Orlando for the 'Come Out With Pride' festival and parade.

'Come Out With Pride' is one of the largest pride events in Florida. The event typically brings around 200,000 people to downtown Orlando for the parade and festival.

"It’s a great vibe. Everyone is having a great time. Love is in the air. This is what it’s about," said Claudio Gonzalez, who attended the parade.

Many Central Florida lawmakers, city and county leaders, and local law enforcement were in the parade on Saturday.

"Doesn’t matter your beliefs or your way of life – we’re all different, but we all enjoy life. This is an example of everyone coming together and having a great time," said Scott Paxton, who also attended the parade.

This is the first major Pride Festival in Orlando since Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation that prohibited children from attending drag shows. An injunction blocked that law after Orlando Restaurant Hamburger Mary's filed a lawsuit against Gov. DeSantis and the State of Florida.

Hamburger Mary's was named a Grand Marshall of this year's 'Come Out With Pride' parade.

Many who attended the parade say they're standing proudly this weekend and every day.



"That’s what this is about. We’re going to be loud. We’re going to be ourselves," said Gonzalez "It’s important to celebrate and have a safe place for us to be ourselves."