Cold front to drop temperatures into the 40s and 50s for parts of Central Florida this weekend

After having the hottest Halloween in nearly 100 years, Central Florida will actually start to feel like fall this weekend when temperatures in some areas will dip into the 40s!

"We're going to have another cold front move over the state Saturday night that will bring temperatures down again by Sunday, " said Fox 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas. "But the coolest temperatures will be Sunday morning...40s and 50s on the map!"

Many areas of Central Florida woke up on Friday to temperatures in the 60s to kick off the first day of November. Highs will only reach the upper 70s in the Orlando-metro area while northern Central Florida is expected to only reach the upper 60s.

Central Florida broke the record for the hottest Halloween ever on Thursday when temperatures reached a high of 91-degrees. The previous record was 90-degrees set in 1922.

Be sure to download the Fox 35 Weather App to be the first to know the conditions in your area.