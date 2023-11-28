Cold front sends Florida temperatures plummeting into the 40s Tuesday

Tuesday has been declared a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day due to the drastic drop in temperatures. Central Florida is waking up to the 40s and 50s.

Mostly cloudy skies will prevail, keeping afternoon highs in the upper-50s to low-60s. There will be a breeze out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.

It looks like the coldest morning this week will be Wednesday morning with a few spots in North-Central Florida waking up to the upper 30s. Don't forget your jackets!

Today's high: 60 degrees | Tonight's low: 45 degrees

BEACHES:

It will be a cloudy and cool at all east coast beaches today. High temps will be in the low-60s. Winds will blow in from the northwest with surf in the 3-4' range.

THEME PARKS:

It will be a chilly day at the attractions. High temperatures at the park will peak in the low-60s this afternoon. We remain dry with a light breeze and mostly cloudy skies. Keep a jacket handy.

OUTLOOK:

Wake-up temperatures remain in the 40s, and even 30s in the northern portion of the state, Wednesday morning.

Afternoon highs remain in the 60s on Wednesday but will slowly be warming to the 80s by Friday and the weekend ahead.

Rain chances will rise to a 20% chance during that time. Stay with FOX 35 for the latest updates.

TROPICS:

No tropical activity is expected within the next seven days. We are closing in on the final days of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, which ends on Nov. 30.