Cold case victim dumped in Florida waterway 26 years ago finally identified

A man who was bound, shot and stabbed multiple times before being thrown into the water in 1997 has been identified.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim who was found floating in the Intracoastal waterway near Flagler Beach as Robert Bruce McPhail, according to a press release. Cold Case Detective Sarah Scalia was able to ID him with the help of Othram, a private forensic genetic genecology corporation.

McPhail was first found on September 10, 1997. At the time, investigators believed the victim was between 30 and 50 years old, about 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds. Since then, however, he had been unidentifiable. But not anymore.

In 2021, the Cold Case Unit, created the year prior, submitted the victim's bones to Othram.

McPhail was 58 at the time of his death and was originally from the Manitoba, Canada, area, according to deputies. He moved to South Florida in the mid-1990s. Deputies said he went by his middle name, Bruce, and had a passion for boats.

While there are no known photos of McPhail, a facial approximation was created by Betty Pat Gatliff of Skullpture Inc. in 1997.

There are no known photos of cold case victim Robert Bruce McPhail, but a facial approximation was created by Betty Pat Gatliff of Skullpture Inc. in 1997. (Photo: Flagler County Sheriffs Office)

"Cold cases, especially with unidentified victims, and forensic genetic genealogy is a time-consuming process to identify and solve," said Sheriff Rick Staly. "This case required a lot of outside-the-box research and the cooperation of multiple agencies to give the victim a name.

"Now that we have identified the victim as Robert Bruce McPhail our Cold Case Unit can work on finding who murdered him and why to bring justice for him and his family. I commend Detective Scalia for diligently working on this case but there is more work to do.

"We know someone out there has more information and I ask you to call us or Crime Stoppers. We won’t give up until the killer or killer(s) are caught."

Citrus County Sheriff and Florida Cold Case Advisory Commission Chairman Mike Prendergast also issued a statement about the case.

"This case serves as a clear demonstration of how collaborative efforts within this network have brought us one step closer to resolving a cold case that was once dormant," Pendergast said. "The Cold Case Advisory Commission of the Florida Sheriffs Association plays a crucial role in ensuring that justice is never forgotten. By revisiting unresolved cases with fresh perspectives and utilizing advancements in technology, officials like Detective Scalia can strive to provide resolution to the families and communities affected by these unsolved mysteries."

Anyone with information about Robert Bruce McPhail, his life or this case is encouraged to email TIPS@flaglersheriff.com, Detective Scalia at SScalia@flaglersheriff.com or call 386-313-4911. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-TIPS.