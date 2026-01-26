Expand / Collapse search
Popular travel, theme parks YouTuber 'Adam the Woo' cause of death revealed

By and
Published  January 26, 2026 2:45pm EST
Osceola County News
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • Adam The Woo, a prominent YouTuber who shared theme park and travel vlogs, has died.  He was 51.
    • David Adam Williams, known as Adam The Woo, died from heart conditions, a medical examiner determined.
    • Adam The Woo was known for sharing vlogs about his travels and visits to theme parks.

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a career filled with opening up his life to viewers by taking them on adventures to major theme parks and travel destinations, YouTube creator, known as Adam the Woo, died of severe coronary disease. 

What we know:

After decades of sharing his life and bits of Central Florida to the world, popular vlogger, David Adam Williams, 51, was found unresponsive in his Celebration home. He died of natural causes on Dec. 22, the Orange County Medical Examiner's office confirmed, caused by a build-up of fat and cholesterol blockages on his artery walls. 

Adam the Woo in a video from his YouTube channel published on December 17. (Courtesy: TheDailyWoo/YouTube)

According to a medical examiner's report, Williams' cause of death was ruled as atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, with obesity contributing. Williams didn't have any reported past medical history. 

Williams, known by viewers and fans as "Adam the Woo," first gained a following on YouTube when he began posting videos about abandoned sites around Central Florida and landmarks featured in popular TV shows and movies on his Adam the Woo channel. 

Williams later launched his The Daily Woo channel, posting vlogs about his visits to theme parks and other destinations across the United States and the world. That channel has over 768,000 subscribers. 

Williams would often post videos of sites in and around Celebration, where he lived. 

A growing memorial outside the home of Adam The Woo. The Central Florida theme park community has been paying tribute to the vlogger since his death.

Heartfelt messages

Following his death, fans left flowers, Starbucks cups and heartfelt messages outside his home. 

Fellow parks vloggers and friends also remembered him. 

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from an Orlando medical examiner's office. 

Osceola County NewsFlorida News