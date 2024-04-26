Cocoa High School student arrested for bringing gun to school, several others suspended, officials say

article

A Cocoa High School student was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun on campus Thursday, school officials said.

In an email sent to parents shared with FOX 35, Brevard Public Schools said a student brought a gun on campus that was seen by multiple students.

Officers took the student with the gun into custody and school officials have suspended several other students. It is unknown why those students were suspended.

The full statement from Brevard Public Schools said,

"First, I appreciate your understanding and patience today with the delayed dismissal of students. As we told you in earlier messages, law enforcement and district security have been looking into an issue at our school. As of tonight, we have confirmed that a student brought a gun onto campus and the gun was seen by multiple students. Law enforcement has taken one student into custody and multiple other students have been suspended. Since the investigation is still ongoing, this is the only information I can share at this time.

I am relieved that nobody was injured today, and I want to remind you that we take the safety of our students and staff seriously. We will always do whatever is needed to ensure your child is safe and secure while in our school.

I will send another update on this situation on Friday."

School officials have not shared any other details about the situation.