Cocoa seeks new federal funding for Brightline station after grant denial
COCOA, Fla. - The city of Cocoa is pursuing new funding for a Brightline station after missing out on a $50 million federal grant to build the proposed stop.
City council members approved a fresh grant application this week, now requesting funds from the Federal Railroad Administration to move forward with the station project. City officials say the Brightline stop would spur economic growth, bringing new developments and job opportunities to the area.
"We are still pushing. We are very close," city spokesperson Samantha Singer. "It will be a great opportunity for the City of Cocoa and while it's hard to wait, we will see the benefits from it."
City representatives are scheduled to meet with the Florida Department of Transportation in the coming weeks to discuss the new grant application and the station’s future.
