Woman dies from living in dirty home without medical care, police say: 'Direct result of his negligence'

A Florida man was arrested after police say he neglected his significant other. Investigators say the 59-year-old victim was living in deplorable conditions, and he was supposed to be taking care of her.

According to an arrest report, the Cocoa home was dirty with animal feces inside. The victim was found when police conducted a welfare check in January 2022. She died two weeks after she was brought to the hospital.

Her partner, Robert Bradford, was arrested more than a year later.

"What was determined though the autopsy was that the medical conditions that she was in were a direct result of his negligence," said Yvonne Martinez from the Cocoa Police Department.

Police say the woman was malnourished and had sepsis among other issues. They believe her conditions could have been avoided if Bradford, her legal caretaker, had gotten her help.

An arrest report also claims Bradford was cashing the woman's social security checks, using the money on living expenses, food, beer, and marijuana.

"He was taking her disability checks, depositing them into his account, and not providing the medical attention or care that she needed," Martinez said.

Bradford is now facing a manslaughter charge and 30 years in prison if convicted.

"If you have a loved one that you haven’t heard from, that you know could be vulnerable or in a vulnerable health condition, absolutely call us."

There had been reports made with the Florida Department of Children and Families about Bradford over the years, according to officials. Bradford had even been arrested in 2019 for allegedly biting the victim. According to an arrest report, that charge was dropped because the victim didn't cooperate with the state attorney.