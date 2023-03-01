Cocoa High School closed Wednesday due to power outage

article

A power outage has closed Cocoa High School for the day on Wednesday.

School officials said a power transformer near the school failed on Tuesday night.

"Florida Power and Light worked through the night in an attempt to restore power but as of this morning the power is still out at the school," the district said in an email to FOX 35.

SAT testing scheduled for Wednesday has been rescheduled for March 22. Families have been notified of the closure.

The district said updates will be provided on the Brevard County Public Schools social media pages throughout the day.