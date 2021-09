article

The Clermont Police Department is welcoming a new K-9 named Juno.

Juno is partnering with Officer Farzati, a 12-year veteran of the department.

Together, they are the department's first-ever Nitrate Detection Team.

K-9 Juno is a European Chocolate Labrador trained to identify and locate common odors associated with homemade and commercial-grade bombs, according to Clermont police.