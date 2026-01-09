Dangerous riding: 'Reckless' e-bike usage leads to multiple citations for Oviedo teens

The Brief Several teens were issued citations this week outside an Oviedo middle school for recklessly driving e-bikes and e-scooters. The Oviedo Police Department is cracking down on electric "micromobility" devices. One of the electric devices had the capability to hit speeds of around 50MPH.



Central Florida cities are creating rules and expectations for e-bike usage and fining people in violation of these rules.

What we know:

The Oviedo Police Department reported several complaints about teens driving e-bikes and e-motorcycles recklessly throughout the city.

This comes after the city of Winter Garden unanimously approved on Jan. 7 an e-bike ordinance – to take into immediate effect – to regulate the operation of e-bikes and scooters. In Winter Garden's e-bike ordinance, 26-05, micromobilty devices are prohibited on sidewalks less than eight feet in commercial areas in the city. A violation of the ordinance is a $100 fine.

Police said teens are using these devices to travel the wrong way on major roads, using them recklessly at pedestrians, riding them into impending traffic, dodging vehicles dangerously and conducting meetups – where large groups take over roadways.

Oviedo Police's Lieutenant Adam Egert says e-bikes and e-scooters have become an increasing problem, saying, "Kids are playing chicken with cars."

‘We’re done with warnings'

On Tuesday, January 6, Oviedo Police officers issued around one dozen citations to students outside Jackson Heights Middle School. Officers monitored the teens arriving at the middle school after receiving complaints about students speeding and riding recklessly to school.

Several months prior, the department said it attempted to educate riders about using e-bikes safely by posting information online and on social media pages. However, following Christmas break, Egert said they’ve seen an uptick not only in electric scooters and bikes, but also an uptick in children driving them dangerously.

"We’ve tried education, now we’re at the enforcement level," he said. "I’d rather have a good interaction with a kid than a negative interaction with the whole family."

It could have been worse

"Many of the citations issued were written with discretion and provided less severe violations," the department said in a statement.

Each citation comes with a $116 fine, according to Egert, but the lieutenant said officers went easy on the young offenders.

"They could have handed out moving violations – as well as criminal citations for operating a motor vehicle," he said.

One of the kids officers stopped had a device capable of reaching around 50 miles per hour, Egert said. Several of the bikes stopped on Thursday didn't have pedals, the department said.

"If it has no pedals, you have to have a driver’s license. That’s bottom line," Egert said. "If it’s over 750 watts, or it can travel over 28 miles an hour, it’s not legal on the road without a driver’s license."

Oviedo e-bike law

What is an e-bike? According to Oviedo's city website, a bicycle or tricycle equipped with fully operable pedals, a seat or saddle for the use of the rider, and an electric motor of less than 750 watts which meets the requirements of one of the following three classifications:

"Class 1 electric bicycle" means an electric bicycle equipped with a motor that provides assistance only when the rider is pedaling and that ceases to provide assistance when the electric bicycle reaches the speed of 20 miles per hour.

"Class 2 electric bicycle" means an electric bicycle equipped with a motor that may be used exclusively to propel the electric bicycle and that ceases to provide assistance when the electric bicycle reaches the speed of 20 miles per hour.

"Class 3 electric bicycle" means an electric bicycle equipped with a motor that provides assistance only when the rider is pedaling and that ceases to provide assistance when the electric bicycle reaches the speed of 28 miles per hour.

Anyone 16 years old or younger is required by Florida Traffic Laws (F.S.S 316.20655) to wear a helmet. These bikes can be operated on public roads and bike paths/sidewalks. Riders are required to yield to pedestrians.

What parents need to know

This is not just an Oviedo problem – it's an issue nationwide. Egert said the best way to keep everyone safe starts with parents teaching kids how to safely drive e-devices.