More laws to come for e-bikes in Orange County? Here's what we know

The Brief The Orange County Board of Commissioners discussed rules on micromobility device usage, including e-bikes and e-scooters. Commissioner Nicole Wilson said the first step would be to gather data. Wilson also proposed looking into defining what areas are seeing the most difficulties with micromobility devices.



The Orange County Board of Commissioners discussed regulating e-bikes and e-scooters use for safety measures.

What we know:

Orange County officials discussed placing stricter laws and rules on e-bikes and e-scooter usage within the county's limits. During its Dec. 2 meeting, the board said, with the popularity rising of electric transportation devices, it's time to create new rules to rein in the use of micromobility devices.

However, Tuesday's meeting was a starting point, commissioners said.

Commissioner Kelly Martinez Semrad said she and her children were almost hit by an e-bike rider traveling over 20 miles an hour.

The backstory:

This discussion came after Orange County Public Schools discussed on Nov. 18 the growing use of electric scooters and e-bikes and an uptick in related injuries among students.

Rules for e-bikes, scooters

E-bikes: According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, e-bikes must have an electric motor less than 750 watts, with a maximum speed of 28 miles per hour and can be used on roads and sidewalks. If on sidewalks, riders should be traveling a maximum of 10 miles per hour. No license or registration is required.

E-motorcycles: An electric motor can be over 750 watts, riders can only drive e-motorcycles on roadways, the vehicle must be registered and riders must have a driver's license with a motorcycle endorsement.

Moped: Mopeds can travel at a maximum speed of 30 miles per hour.

E-Scooters: Electric scooters can be operated on sidewalks but cannot exceed 10mph.

View Orange County's ordinance on electric bikes online.

Commissioner proposals

Commissioner Nicole Wilson said they first need to gather data. She proposed drawing from crash data specifically involving micromobility devices.

"I don't want to inhibit that usage (micromobility devices), but I think that we have figure out how to make sure everyone that's out there on our trails, sidewalks and other spaces, feels safe," she said.

Additionally, Wilson proposed looking into defining what areas are seeing the most difficulties with micromobility devices, looking into state rules and requiring helmets and age restrictions.

Jerry Demings discussed implementing more rules on micromobility devices and ensuring safety at a Orange County Commissioners meeting on Dec. 2, 2025.

"I do believe that this is something law enforcement needs to be a significant part of," Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings – who's on the board – said.

He proposed that the Orange County law enforcement group be part of future conversations concerning micromobility devices, "especially if we're talking about something that has county-wide implications," Demings said.

He said he sees many adults riding e-bikes and e-scooters with a lot of risk, saying, "It's like a thrill ride for them."

Demings said at this point, it's most appropriate to keep the conversations at the county administration level to "move the needle." He said there's a need to reach compliance, reduce injuries and improve safety, but "I would hate to see it so punitive until where youth, children are getting citations."

What we don't know:

It's not when restrictions – if any – will be implemented.