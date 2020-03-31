Expand / Collapse search

Cleaning staff at Barcelona hospital thanked with round of applause

Healthcare staff at Barcelona’s Hospital Sant Joan de Deu thanked their non-healthcare colleagues with a round of applause for their hard work amid coronvirus pandemic.

BARCELONA, Spain (FOX 5 DC / STORYFUL) - Healthcare staff at Barcelona’s Hospital Sant Joan de Deu thanked the cleaning staff with a warm round of applause for all their hard work in the “exceptional circumstances” caused by the coronvirus pandemic.

