Statewide alert issued for missing Florida teen

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Volusia County teenager.

Deputies are searching for Clarissa Norvitz, 15, who was last seen in the area of Dixon Lake Road in Osteen.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and blue Crocs.

Officials believe she could be carrying a blue blanket.

She may be traveling southbound on State Road 415 and is known to frequent the Osteen Bike Path and the surrounding forest area.

If you see her or have any information, you're asked to contact the Volusia Sheriff's Office at 386-943-8276 or dial 911.