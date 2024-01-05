Couple in their 70s found dead inside Florida home by family member, deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News

A man and a woman were found dead inside their Marion County home Thursday afternoon, deputies said.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office identified the couple as James Webb, 76, and Inez Webb, 77.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., deputies responded to the home on SW 63rd Avenue Road in Ocala after a family member reported finding them dead.

Investigators said the home was secured and there were no signs of forced entry.

The medical examiner's office is working to learn the couple's cause of death.

Authorities believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.