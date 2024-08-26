Orlando welcomes six new swans to Lake Eola to bolster park's dying population

Six new swans were welcomed to Lake Eola Park's swan family on Monday morning.

Two Australian Black, two Whooper, and two Trumpeter swans were introduced to the lake and are currently adjusting in a special pen.

Six new swans were welcomed to Lake Eola Park's swan family on Monday morning. (City of Orlando)

The City of Orlando stated that the new swans will enhance the park's collection of over 50 swans from five distinct breeds, adding more diversity and charm.

Earlier this month, officials approved a $19,500 expenditure to purchase the six mated swan pairs to bolster the park's declining population.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Six new swans were welcomed to Lake Eola Park's swan family on Monday morning. (City of Orlando)

The funds come from Commissioner Patty Sheehan's District 4 discretionary budget, with $7,500 allocated for whooper swans, $7,500 for trumpeter swans, and $4,500 for black swans.

In recent months, the city has reported the loss of at least six adult swans due to bird flu and an otter attack. Additionally, several baby swans were killed by a raccoon, according to Sheehan.