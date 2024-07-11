City of Orlando forms 18-member Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee

Stream FOX 35:

The City of Orlando has established an 18-member Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee, which includes survivors of the 2016 shooting as well as friends and family members of the victims.

The committee will meet monthly through the end of the year to decide on plans for a Pulse Memorial. Additionally, they are providing opportunities for other community members to offer their input.

Over 150 individuals submitted applications to the committee by the June 23 deadline. The applications were reviewed without name or personal identifying information by a group of community leaders who made a recommendation to Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer for individuals to serve on the committee.

Those community leaders were:

JahKiya Bell, Ed.D, Senior Advisor to the President and CEO, Heart of Florida United Way

Rev. Dr. Jose Rodriguez of the Episcopal Churches of Christ the King and Jésus de Nazaret

Joél Junior Morales, Foundation Manager, Contigo Fund

Jesse Arias, Director of the Orlando United Resiliency Services (OURS), LGBT+ Center Orlando

The Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee will consist of the following 18 members: