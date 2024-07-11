City of Orlando forms 18-member Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee
ORLANDO, Fla - The City of Orlando has established an 18-member Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee, which includes survivors of the 2016 shooting as well as friends and family members of the victims.
The committee will meet monthly through the end of the year to decide on plans for a Pulse Memorial. Additionally, they are providing opportunities for other community members to offer their input.
Over 150 individuals submitted applications to the committee by the June 23 deadline. The applications were reviewed without name or personal identifying information by a group of community leaders who made a recommendation to Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer for individuals to serve on the committee.
Those community leaders were:
- JahKiya Bell, Ed.D, Senior Advisor to the President and CEO, Heart of Florida United Way
- Rev. Dr. Jose Rodriguez of the Episcopal Churches of Christ the King and Jésus de Nazaret
- Joél Junior Morales, Foundation Manager, Contigo Fund
- Jesse Arias, Director of the Orlando United Resiliency Services (OURS), LGBT+ Center Orlando
The Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee will consist of the following 18 members:
- Aracelis Maria Jimenez, lost a family member in the tragedy
- Brett Rigas, survivor and lost a family member in the tragedy
- Brian Reagan, survivor, former Pulse employee, artist
- Carlitos Diaz Rodriguez, family member of a survivor, architect/design professional, landscape architect, artist
- Cesar Rodriguez, survivor
- Felicia Burt, lost a family member in the tragedy
- Jamie Reed, lost a friend in the tragedy, architect/design professional, marketing professional
- Joshua Garcia, former Pulse employee, provided services after the tragedy, mental health professional
- Keinon Carter, survivor
- Kelly Dawson, lives in the Orlando area and felt the loss as a community member, architect/design professional
- Rev. Marcelino Rivera, lost a friend in the tragedy, provided services after the tragedy, clergy and artist
- Mayra Alvear BenabeI, lost a family member in the tragedy
- Norman Casiano-Mojica, survivor
- Nancy Rosado, provided services after the tragedy, mental health professional, community advocate, former first responder
- Perry T Snider Jr., lost a friend in the tragedy, former Pulse employee, artist
- Siclaly "Laly" M. Santiago-Leon, lost a family member in the tragedy
- Terrance Hunter, regularly visited or patronized Pulse, educator and museum professional
- Tommy Connelly, survivor, artist