City of Orlando Tree Lighting Celebration: When, where, parking information and more

The City of Orlando will be ringing in the holiday season on Friday, Dec. 2 during its annual Tree Lighting Celebration!

The event takes place at Orlando's Lake Eola Park, located at 195 North Rosalind Avenue.

The festivities begin at 5 p.m. with a Holiday Market where visitors can pick up some Christmas gifts, grab some food from one of the many food trucks, and there will be an opportunity to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Coca-Cola vendor tent from 5 – 8 p.m.

At 5:30 p.m., the country music-duo Tigirlily will performance.

There will be a stage show at the Walt Disney Amphitheater at 7 p.m. before the first official tree lighting of the Lake Eola Wonderland Christmas Tree at 8 p.m.

"The 64-foot tree is adorned with 2,000 ornaments and more than 200 pounds of lights that are musically sync with the Lake Eola fountain for a one-of-a-kind, illuminated show," the City of Orlando said in a press release.

The synchronized light and music Christmas Tree Show will happen every night through January 6. The show will run each hour from 5:45 p.m. - 9:45 p.m.

Parking is available for a fee at all downtown Orlando parking garages, lots and Smart Meters.