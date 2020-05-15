City of Orlando, Orange County offering summer camps

Both Orange County and the City of Orlando announced Friday that they will be offering summer camps. After months of remote learning, some parents say when school’s out, it’d be nice to get the kids out of the house for a bit.

“I love summer camp. Summer camp is great for my kids. They get super bored at home,” said Katie Woodall, who has two boys at home.

“I’m all for something like that,” said Matt English of Altamonte Springs.

Orlando officials have revealed details about how their summer camps will work. The city says children will be in groups of 10 or less. Each group will meet in separate rooms. Staff and kids will have their temperatures taken when they arrive.

“What’s gonna look different is the number of kids, the capacity. The kinds of things they can do over the summer,” said Lisa Early, Director of Families, Parks and Recreation.

All of this means fewer kids will be able to attend. The city says it’s cutting capacity from 1,705 to 720.

“My guess is that it’s going to fill up quickly,” Early said.

Advertisement

While some parents are all in, others opting to keep the kids at home for a few more months.

“I think for a lot of families it's great but we probably wouldn’t sign up for summer camp just because we're just doing our own thing,” Eustis mom Chelsey Davis said.

The city says registration for their summer camps will begin Tuesday, May 19. The camps held at neighborhood centers throughout the city. For more info click here: Orlando.gov/summercamp