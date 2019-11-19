City of Kissimmee and Sedano's partner to hand out Thanksgiving meals to 150 families in need

article

The City of Kissimmee and Sedano’s Supermarkets partnered together to help 150 local families celebrate Thanksgiving with a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

Each family was given a turkey and a bag filled with ingredients to make a Thanksgiving meal, including sweet potatoes and cranberry sauce.

“Thankful for it because this time of the month is hard for us,” said Norma Linkchorst.

She said money is tight but thanks to the generosity of Sedano’s and the City of Kissimmee her family’s Thanksgiving will now be special.

“They’ll be happy because my daughter’s already talking about I want the turkey neck. So she be happy because she likes to help cook so she’ll help prepare it.”

“This gives them an opportunity to spend time with their families and not have to worry about little things that they need to make that day special,” said Desiree Matthews, the deputy city manager for the City of Kissimmee.

Matthews said the city worked with local agencies to identify families most in need including, The Community Hope Center, The Council on Aging, Embrace Families and Helping Others Make the Effort, or H.O.M.E.

“As they’re going out some of them are in tears because they just needed a lot of help during the holiday season,” Matthews said. This is the ninth year Sedano’s has partnered with the Kissimmee to distribute Thanksgiving bags.