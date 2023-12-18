Latest washout on A1A highlights need for FDOT’s long-term plans

Following the emergency fix of a washout caused by the latest storm, Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) officials have provided an update on their long-term plan for State Road A1A.

FDOT’s plan is set for the early part of 2024. It includes a buried seawall in both Ormond-by-the-Sea and Flagler Beach. This is in addition to re-nourishment in those areas as well. Cindi Lane, the public information director for FDOT’s District Five, said the goal is to protect the dunes and roads.

"This area is vulnerable and does need something more than just an emergency repair. And so that's what the goal is," she said.

Since Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, Lane said crews have completed over 20 emergency repairs to the road and the surrounding land. This is compared to five total repairs in the previous four years.

Lane said the project's goal is to protect the dunes and the roads.

People living in Ormond-by-the-sea are concerned about the uptick in washouts yet excited about the steps to prevent them. George Carpenter said he’s lived in the area for about 50 years.

"Hopefully, they do something about it. That would be great," he said. "If they don’t do something about it in the next couple of years, AIA is not going to be here."

The washout near Sunny Beach Drive was repaired quickly, and there are no traffic restrictions.

The project, listed under the S.R. A1A Resiliency Plan, is expected to be done by the end of next year.