Christmas comes to an end but crowds continue holiday shopping

Christmas may be over but people are still rushing to spend more money shopping.

FOX 35 News tracked the Christmas frenzy at the Florida Mall in Orlando on Thursday. People were rushing around, trying to take advantage of discounts on clothing, home decor, and other items. Stores were packed.

One shopper told FOX 35 News that "honestly, we got really lucky. We got a parking spot right out front because someone was pulling out, but I feel like God's hands have been upon us."

Experts recommend shopping for in-season items and to always check return policies.