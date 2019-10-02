Chipotle to open first Florida location with drive-thru service this Fall

article

Chipotle Mexican Grill will open their first Florida location with a drive-thru service this November in Kissimmee, Orlando Weekly reports.

The tex-mex chain announced earlier this year that they are opening drive-thru-style 'Chipotlanes' at dozens of locations. Customers will be able to pick up mobile orders there without getting out of their cars.

The Kissimmee location is reportedly expected to open in November at the Rolling Oaks Commons shopping center on Rolling Oaks Boulevard. Several other eateries are expected to open here, including Jersey Mike's and Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery.

