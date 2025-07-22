Eustis babysitter charged after allegedly leaving infant alone outside business in Florida heat

The Brief A 46-year-old babysitter, Wendy Michelle Kirk, was arrested after allegedly leaving an infant unattended on hot asphalt outside an Eustis business. The baby was found by a witness and transported to the hospital but showed no medical issues. Kirk was charged with child neglect and released on $2,000 bond as the Department of Children and Families launched an investigation.



A Lake County babysitter was released from jail on a $2,000 bond after being arrested for allegedly leaving an infant unattended on the hot pavement of an Eustis parking lot last week.

What we know:

Wendy Michelle Kirk, 46, is facing a charge of child neglect after a witness discovered the infant in a car seat on the ground outside a business, just after 4 p.m. Thursday, according to an arrest affidavit.

The witness told Eustis police that Kirk had dropped off several children at the business around 3:30 p.m., returned about 30 minutes later, picked up several kids, and left again. After the class ended, the witness saw the baby—strapped into a car seat—sitting alone on the asphalt, with temperatures reaching 96 degrees. Unable to find an adult, the witness brought the child inside and called 911.

Emergency crews with Lake EMS and the Eustis Fire Department responded, and the baby was transported to AdventHealth Waterman in Tavares. Hospital staff reported that the child showed no signs of medical distress.

Dig deeper:

Surveillance footage reviewed by officers showed Kirk leaving the business at 4:02 p.m. The 911 call reporting the abandoned baby came in at 4:09 p.m. Kirk returned to the scene at 4:36 p.m.—roughly 34 minutes later—and was visibly distressed and crying, according to officers.

Kirk told police she had gone home to retrieve the baby from her 18-year-old daughter, who had been watching him, and then returned to pick up the older children. After placing them in the vehicle, she said she set the baby down on the asphalt but forgot to put him in the car. She then drove to a local church, where she allowed the children to play and conducted a merchandise sale for about 20 to 25 minutes before realizing the infant was missing.

Police arrested Kirk for child neglect, and she was booked into the Lake County Jail. The Florida Department of Children and Families has launched a separate investigation into the incident.

What's next:

Eustis Police Chief Craig Capri will be speaking to the media regarding the arrest of Kirk on Tuesday afternoon at 3pm.