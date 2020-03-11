Chick-fil-A to sell sauces by the bottle -- only in Florida

article

Big news for fans of Chick-fil-A!

The chicken restaurant chain announced on Wednesday that they will be rolling out bottled versions of two of their popular sauces as part of a pilot program in Florida.

"Starting this April and May, customers will be able to purchase 16-fluid ounce bottles of Chick-fil-A’s signature Chick-fil-A and Polynesian Sauces in all Florida Publix, Target, Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores so they can dip, drizzle and marinate to their delight, right at home," the company wrote on their website.

A bottle will cost you $3.49.

There will be 8-ounce bottles available for purchase in participating restaurants.

Not only will purchasing a bottle make your tummy happy, it will also make your heart happy. For each retail purchase of a bottled sauce, 100% of profits will be donated to the Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship Initiative, which will award $17 million in scholarships to 6,700 restaurant Team Members this year.

“Chick-fil-A Sauce and Polynesian Sauce are our two most popular sauces, so we are extremely excited to offer them at select retail stores outside of the restaurant,” said Michael Patrick, principal program lead, Beyond the Restaurant. “And because our Team Members are truly our ‘secret sauce’ to creating a positive experience in our restaurants, each time a customer purchases a Bottled Sauce at a participating retailer, the Chick-fil-A profits will support Team Members through our scholarship program.”

Based on the success of the pilot in Florida, the bottled may be rolled out nationwide at a later date.