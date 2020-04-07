Chick-fil-A to add handwashing stations to drive-thrus, curbside pick-up areas

article

Chick-fil-A has committed to installing outdoor handwashing stations at all drive-thru and curbside locations by April 11, the company said.

The fast-food chain confirmed in a press release that it would be supplying the stations in accordance to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC ), noting that handwashing with soap and water is the most effective way to reduce risk of infection of COVID-19, which continues to spread across the United States.

Due to the pandemic, Chick-fil-A was forced to close all dining rooms, but remains open to drive-thru and curbside pick-up, according to the restaurant’s press release.

For those employees who serve customers outside or work outdoors, the company is adding handwashing stations for team members to “wash their hands a minimum of every 30 minutes and every time they interact with cash.” Customers have been asked to swipe their own cards or use mobile ordering and in-app payment, to limit interactions.

The chain added that it has also provided Purell Wipes for its employees to “regularly sanitize their hands,” and has been placing emphasis on team members frequently disinfecting any other items they touch.

This step comes after Chick-fil-A put into place social distancing protocols, and limiting physical contact between guests and employees.

"These certainly are unprecedented times; yet we remain grateful…grateful for the tremendous work of those providing care for the sick, grateful for the opportunity to be a source of comfort and hospitality, and grateful for our Team Members, our Operators and the communities they serve," wrote Tim Tassopoulos, the president and COO of Chick-fil-A in a statement released the same day the handwashing stations were announced.

"On behalf of our more than 1,800 independent Owner-Operators and their 150,000 Team Members living throughout your communities, know we care for you and your health and are here for you now and in the years to come."

