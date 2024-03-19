Chick-fil-A rolls out pizza pies! Here's where you can taste them

Chick-fil-A is testing out a new dish through Little Blue Menu, an innovative kitchen brand created by the fast-food chain.

The test kitchen is offering five new pizza pies, including a calzone, at its College Park, Maryland, location.

The new menu options are:

• Buff-lo-Ranch Pizza Pie - a mozzarella cheese topped pizza with Chick-fil-A nuggets, buffalo sauce , ranch dressing drizzles, and lemon pepper seasoning.

• Cheese Pizza Pie - a signature tomato sauce pizza topped with mozzarella cheese.

Chick-fil-A is rolling out pizza at its test kitchen outside Washington, D.C. (Credit: Chick-fil-A)

• Pepperoni Pizza Pie- a signature tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese pizza, topped with pepperoni.

• Meats-n-Veg Pizza Pie - a signature tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese pizza, topped with pepperoni, sliced sausage, chorizo, meatballs, mushrooms and red bell peppers.

• Pepperoni Pizza 'Round - a twist on the classic calzone, stuffed with signature tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni.

"As an innovation kitchen brand, we are constantly looking at what our customers want to better serve them," Stuart Tracy, Senior Culinary Lead Developer, said in an online statement. "We've noticed our customers getting creative with Chick-fil-A ingredients on pizzas at home, so, we've decided to jump on board! Your taste buds already know the flavors, so it’s love before first bite."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.