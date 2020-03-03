Cheesecake Factory handing out free slices in March. Here's how to get one

article

Cheesecake lovers, rejoice!

During the month of March, The Cheesecake Factory is hooking customers up with free slices of their delicious cheesecakes!

To top it off, you can get the slices delivered to your door! No need to get out of your pajamas.

To get the free slice, just place an order of at least $15 on DoorDash and enter the code "LUNCHSLICE."

The offer is good on weekdays until 5 p.m, through March 25.

