'Check your bills': Homeowners frustrated with thousands of faulty water meters in Melbourne

The City of Melbourne said thousands of people are living with faulty water meters, and it’s costing some homeowners hundreds.

Some systems have been broken for nearly two years, and there’s no telling when the issues will be fixed.

A viewer reached out to FOX 35 for help when a letter from the City of Melbourne caught him off guard.

It said his water meter system wasn’t working for 23 months. Even though he’d been paying the city’s base rate, he needed to make up for what he actually used, costing him more than $400.

This means your meter in Melbourne could be broken, and you may not even know.

"We pay taxes, and our money should be going to keep the infrastructure running," said Susan Sebree who was shocked so many meters aren’t working in the city.

Some crucial infrastructure is failing, and one father found out the hard way. A letter from the city says, his water use hadn't been recorded since April of 2021.

He was only charged the city's base rate for water during that time, and when the city fixed the issue – they charged him $410 for the 68,000 he had actually used but hadn’t paid for.

"That would hurt anybody. It doesn’t matter how much money you make," said Charles Yeater who pays for city water.

City officials tell FOX 35, this issue is affecting thousands of people using Melbourne’s water which affects some beachside communities out of city limits.

They’re working to replace the faulty parts, but supply chain and employee shortages are complicating the issue.

"Whoa – yeah, that’s crazy," said Tyree Perkins. "I feel like the city should be in constant communication when something like that is going on."

Here’s what you need to look for on your water bill to see if your system could be in jeopardy. If the read code has an "E" under it, it means the city had to make an estimate on what you used. That means, what you aren’t paying now, you might have to pay later.

"That doesn’t mean that the city should charge you an extra $300-$400," Yeater said.

FOX 35 broke the news to several people who now say they’ll be taking a closer look at their monthly utility bills.

"Oh yeah, I’m going to go home and check my water meter," Yeater said.

"Double, triple-check your bills," Perkins concluded.

The city said they don’t have a timeline for when all the faulty transponders will be replaced. The father who reached out to FOX 35 was able to get on a payment plan that could be an option if you end up with a surprise water bill in the mail.