Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway: Commission meeting turns heated over road renaming

The Brief Lake County voted to rename Schofield Road as Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway. The meeting turned confrontational, with residents and commissioners clashing. The debate mirrors a similar road renaming proposal in Melbourne.



A Lake County Commission meeting erupted into shouting Tuesday as commissioners voted to rename a road after conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, sparking emotional outbursts from both the public and elected officials.

What we know:

Lake County commissioners voted Tuesday to rename Field Road as Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway, honoring the conservative commentator who was assassinated earlier this month.

The decision came during a tense public meeting that ended with several attendees being removed after heated exchanges.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said how soon new signage will be installed or whether the county expects legal or political challenges to the vote. It is also unclear whether the controversy could delay or complicate implementation of the renaming.

The backstory:

Charlie Kirk was assassinated just two weeks ago, prompting tributes and memorial proposals across Florida.

In Lake County, commissioners quickly moved to rename Schofield Road in his honor (see map below).

In Melbourne, city leaders are weighing a similar move to rename part of Cypress Avenue as Charlie Kirk Lane after social media controversy in the community reignited debate (see map below).

What they're saying:

The debate underscores broader political and cultural divisions in Florida. While supporters frame Kirk as a figure worthy of public honor, critics argue that local memorials should reflect community-rooted heroes such as veterans or law enforcement officers.

"Wouldn’t it be more suitable to honor someone who fought to serve and protect us, a true Lake County resident and brave American hero?" one resident asked during the commission meeting, referencing slain Lake County Sheriff's Office Deputy Bradley Link.

Commissioner Anthony Sabatini fired back, saying: "How dare you use that deputy’s name for your petty political argument! How dare you!"

Defending the decision, Sabatini added, "Charlie literally was just assassinated, and here you have political agitators coming out against him almost days after he was buried. I thought it was very disturbing."

